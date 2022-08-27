Lemon Tree Hotels adds 52-room franchised Hotel in Ahmedabad
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of 52 rooms franchised Hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat under the Company's brand 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Gandhi Ashram. This Hotel is strategically located just a short ride from Gujarat's prominent Sabarmati River and The famous Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial. This is the fifth hotel under the Company's umbrella in the State of Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel