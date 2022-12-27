Lemon Tree Hotels gains on signing new hotel in Dehradun

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.08% to Rs 79.60 after the company announced its latest signing of a franchised hotel - Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in December 2023. This property will feature 32 well-appointed rooms, meeting rooms and public areas. The Jolly Grant Airport is 30 kms from the property on Sahastradhara Road, while the Dehradun Railway Station is 6 kms away.

Vilas Pawar, chief executive officer - franchise division, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are pleased to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Uttarakhand with our valued partner Amrit Resorts. In keeping with our asset-light growth strategy, we have embarked on a new phase where we will be setting up franchise hotels. We plan to diversify our portfolio with properties across leisure destinations as well as metros, tier I, II, III and IV cities by signing and opening more hotels to enhance our offerings to our guests as well as owners and partners in tourism and hospitality. We already have nine hotels in Uttarakhand, three of which are in Dehradun and plan to keep on enlarging our footprint in the state and across the country.

Lemon Tree Hotels is engaged to carry out business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite. Also, some of the Group companies provide Project Management Services and Learning & Development services.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16.77 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to net loss of Rs 20.82 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 103% year on year to Rs 196.72 crore in Q2 FY23.

