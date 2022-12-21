Lemon Tree Hotels opens its latest hotel in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of its latest hotel - Lemon Tree Hotel, Mukteshwar, in Uttarakhand.
The hotel features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a multi- cuisine restaurant and a bar. It also has a conference room, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness centre for recreation.
