Lemon Tree Hotels opens its latest hotel in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the opening of its latest hotel - Lemon Tree Hotel, Mukteshwar, in Uttarakhand. The hotel features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a multi- cuisine restaurant and a bar. It also has a conference room, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness centre for recreation. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)