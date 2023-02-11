Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.58% to Rs 233.55 crore Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 39.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 233.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales233.55143.65 63 OPM %54.1544.05 -PBDT82.7622.20 273 PBT59.20-3.21 LP NP39.97-1.87 LP Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 39.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 233.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.233.55143.6554.1544.0582.7622.2059.20-3.2139.97-1.87



