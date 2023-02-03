Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance rose 9.30% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %-27.270 -PBDT0.110.06 83 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.470.43 9

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 16:57 IST
