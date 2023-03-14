LIC appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as Interim Chairman
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 14 2023 14:31 IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India announced that Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director of the Corporation has taken charge of the financial and administrative powers and functions of the Chairperson of LIC of India, in the Interim, in addition to his own duties, with effect from 14 March 2023.
