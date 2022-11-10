Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 40.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 40.66% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales82.9658.81 41 OPM %23.7723.21 -PBDT20.8014.55 43 PBT19.7713.81 43 NP14.6010.38 41 Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 40.66% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 82.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.82.9658.8123.7723.2120.8014.5519.7713.8114.6010.38 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



