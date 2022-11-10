Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 140.61 crore Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 2.95% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 140.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales140.61127.47 10 OPM %20.5522.96 -PBDT34.4832.53 6 PBT32.0630.54 5 NP23.7123.03 3 Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 2.95% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 140.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.140.61127.4720.5522.9634.4832.5332.0630.5423.7123.03 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



