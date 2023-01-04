LTIMindtree Markets President Venugopal Lambu resigns

The IT company on Tuesday announced that Venugopal Lambu, whole-time director and Markets President, has resigned.

Venugopal Lambu has resigned from the position of whole-time director & President, Markets II, to pursue opportunities outside the company. His resignation has been accepted and his last working day will be 10 January 2023, informed LTIMindtree in the filing.

Venugopal Lambu joined Mindtree in January 2020. He led the global market transformation and capabilities of Mindtree.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

On consolidated basis, the IT firm's net profit rose 7.16% to Rs 679.80 crore on 6.94% increase in net sales to Rs 4,836.70 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

Shares of LTIMindtree declined 1.21% to Rs 4,369.45 on the BSE.

