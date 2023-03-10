Lumax Auto Technologies receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Lumax Auto Technologies announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench (NCLT) (vide its order dated 01 March 2023, received on 09 March 2023), has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Lumax Mettalics (Wholly owned subsidiary) with Lumax Auto Technologies under section 230- 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



