Lupin, BSE, NBCC, Filatex Fashions in focus
Lupin: Lupin announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuica Indtria Farmactica (MedQuica), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indtria ica Ltda., a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.
BSE: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director & chief executive officer of BSE.
NBCC: NBCC has received work orders aggregating to Rs 271.62 crore in two projects. The value is including of PMC charge and excluding of GST.
Filatex Fashions: Filatex Fashions is planning for expansion of its production facility and in the process will make a capex of around Rs.300 crores in next one and a half year.
Entertainment Network (India): The company's US subsidiary, Viz. Entertainment Network, LLC (EN. LLC.) had entered into a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA.
Lumax Industries: Lumax Industries said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 7 December 2022 to consider and approve the proposal for setting up of the company's new manufacturing unit in Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra) and funding options.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMSTOCK ALERT