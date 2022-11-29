Lupin, BSE, NBCC, Filatex Fashions in focus

Lupin: Lupin announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuica Indtria Farmactica (MedQuica), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indtria ica Ltda., a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BSE: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director & chief executive officer of BSE.

NBCC: NBCC has received work orders aggregating to Rs 271.62 crore in two projects. The value is including of PMC charge and excluding of GST.

Filatex Fashions: Filatex Fashions is planning for expansion of its production facility and in the process will make a capex of around Rs.300 crores in next one and a half year.

Entertainment Network (India): The company's US subsidiary, Viz. Entertainment Network, LLC (EN. LLC.) had entered into a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA.

Lumax Industries: Lumax Industries said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 7 December 2022 to consider and approve the proposal for setting up of the company's new manufacturing unit in Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra) and funding options.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News