Lupin gets USFDA nod for birth control pills

The drug maker announced that it has received tentative approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Drospirenone tablets.

This abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is a generic equivalent of Slynd tablets of Exeltis USA Inc.

Drospirenone is a progestin medication which is used in birth control pills to prevent pregnancy and in menopausal hormone therapy, among other uses.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The drug maker reported a net loss of Rs 89.1 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 542.5 crore in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations declined 12.3% YoY to Rs 3,743.8 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Lupin declined 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 708 on the BSE.

