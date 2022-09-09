Lupin launches generic version of Suprep Bowel prep kit in US market
The drug major announced the launch of Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate oral solution in the US market with an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).The said drug is an equivalent generic version of Suprep Bowel prep kit oral solution.
Sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate combination is used to cleanse the colon (bowel) before a colonoscopy. This medicine is a laxative. It works by causing you to have diarrhea to clean your colon.
According to IQVIA MAT July 2022, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate oral solution had estimated annual sales of $202 million in the United States.
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
The drug maker reported a net loss of Rs 89.1 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 542.5 crore in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations declined 12.3% YoY to Rs 3,743.8 crore during the quarter.
Shares of Lupin rose 0.47% to Rs 669.90 on the BSE.
