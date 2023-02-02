Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 257.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 189.62 crore Net profit of Maan Aluminium rose 257.40% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 189.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales189.62164.44 15 OPM %10.334.07 -PBDT19.866.33 214 PBT18.755.43 245 NP14.013.92 257



