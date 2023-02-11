Madhuveer Com 18 Network consolidated net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 81.82% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Madhuveer Com 18 Network declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.11 -82 OPM %50.0090.91 -PBDT0.010.21 -95 PBT0.010.20 -95 NP0.010.15 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read