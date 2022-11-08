Magadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 199.46 crore Net Loss of Magadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 199.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales199.46198.13 1 OPM %1.125.44 -PBDT-3.980.68 PL PBT-10.30-4.37 -136 NP-6.69-3.03 -121 Net Loss of Magadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 199.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.



