Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 9.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 209.72 crore Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 9.21% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 209.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales209.72201.58 4 OPM %21.6020.68 -PBDT40.2435.69 13 PBT33.9030.61 11 NP21.8219.98 9 Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 9.21% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 209.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.209.72201.5821.6020.6840.2435.6933.9030.6121.8219.98 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



