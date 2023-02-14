Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 341.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 104.37% to Rs 132.76 crore Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 341.48% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.37% to Rs 132.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.7664.96 104 OPM %25.276.51 -PBDT29.035.09 470 PBT23.284.40 429 NP17.353.93 341 Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 341.48% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.37% to Rs 132.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.



