Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

B.C. Power Controls Ltd, Atlanta Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and 3P Land Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2022.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 176.45 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4266 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd surged 19.91% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67056 shares in the past one month.

Atlanta Ltd soared 17.19% to Rs 30. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34484 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd advanced 17.18% to Rs 124.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15581 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd rose 9.95% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3178 shares in the past one month.

