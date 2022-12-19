Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UCO Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, EPL Ltd and Welspun India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2022.

UCO Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, EPL Ltd and Welspun India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2022.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd tumbled 7.74% to Rs 324.9 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 52783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52686 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank lost 5.63% to Rs 34.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 124.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 108.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 81.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd plummeted 4.84% to Rs 181.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35177 shares in the past one month.

Welspun India Ltd corrected 4.24% to Rs 75.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News