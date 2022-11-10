Mahindra Logistics completes acquisition of Rivigo Services

Through subsidiary - MLL Express Services

Mahindra Logistics announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services (formerly known as Meru Travel Solutions) has completed the acquisition of the B2B express business from Rivigo Services for cash consideration of Rs. 220.9 crores (post adjustments as per the terms of the Business Transfer Agreement) at end of day on 9 November 2022.

