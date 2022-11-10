Mahindra Logistics completes acquisition of Rivigo Services
By Capital Market | Last Updated at November 10 2022 12:04 IST
Through subsidiary - MLL Express ServicesMahindra Logistics announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services (formerly known as Meru Travel Solutions) has completed the acquisition of the B2B express business from Rivigo Services for cash consideration of Rs. 220.9 crores (post adjustments as per the terms of the Business Transfer Agreement) at end of day on 9 November 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK rules suicide risk does not bar extradition
- Tata Motors Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 944.6 crore; margins improve
- Meta lays off 11,000 employees across board after disappointing earnings
- Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report
- After layoffs, Meta offers immigration assistance to H-1B visa holders
- 1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty tests 18,000; Auto index drops 2%
- How Binance, FTX deal rocked the Crypto world and later collapsed
- Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report
- Analysts see a ray of hope for oil marketing firms after a difficult Q2
- Meta layoffs hit India teams; number of affected employees unclear
- 9.75 million developers in India use GitHub, 2nd largest after US
- Edelweiss to slash wholesale loan book to Rs 2,900 crore in 2 years
- pi Ventures raises $8 mn for 2nd fund from British International Investment
- Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy
- Toyota Kirloskar forays into CNG segment; introduces 2 new models
- Best of BS Opinion: Another lotus blooms, a fresh beginning and more
- Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global markets; ITC bucks trend
- 1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year
- US, China meet for climate talks as Xie says door is open on his side
- Private channels to have 30-min slot for 'public interest' programmes
- Top Bollywood celebrities under CBIC scanner over alleged GST evasion
- Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame
- Toyota Kirloskar forays into CNG segment; introduces 2 new models
- Tata Motors to delist ADS, net loss in second qtr narrows to Rs 945 crore