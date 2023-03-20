Mahindra & Mahindra acquire balance stake in M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments

Mahindra & Mahindra has completed the acquisition of balance stake of 52.67% in M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments (MITRA) to increase its shareholding from the existing 47.33% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra. As part of this acquisition, Mahindra fully bought out Omnivore's stake in the business.

First Published: Mon,March 20 2023 14:57 IST
