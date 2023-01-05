Mahindra & Mahindra announces dissolution of subsidiary in Nigeria

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Mahindra West Africa, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) (subsidiary of the company) in Nigeria, has been dissolved on 04 January 2023.

Pursuant to the above, Mahindra West Africa ceases to be subsidiary of Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) and that of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,January 05 2023 18:54 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]