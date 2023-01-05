Mahindra & Mahindra announces dissolution of subsidiary in Nigeria
Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Mahindra West Africa, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) (subsidiary of the company) in Nigeria, has been dissolved on 04 January 2023.
Pursuant to the above, Mahindra West Africa ceases to be subsidiary of Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) and that of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel