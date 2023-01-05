Mahindra & Mahindra announces dissolution of subsidiary in Nigeria

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Mahindra West Africa, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) (subsidiary of the company) in Nigeria, has been dissolved on 04 January 2023.

Pursuant to the above, Mahindra West Africa ceases to be subsidiary of Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary) and that of the company.

