Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales up 21% in September
Mahindra & Mahindra announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2022.
Domestic sales in September 2022 were at 47100 units, as against 39053 units during September 2021, recording a growth of 21%.
Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2022 were at 48713 units, as against 40331 units for the same period last year, recording a growth of 21%.
Exports for the month stood at 1613 units, higher by 26%.
