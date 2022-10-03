Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales up 21% in September

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2022.

Domestic sales in September 2022 were at 47100 units, as against 39053 units during September 2021, recording a growth of 21%.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2022 were at 48713 units, as against 40331 units for the same period last year, recording a growth of 21%.

Exports for the month stood at 1613 units, higher by 26%.

