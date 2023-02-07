Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.87% to Rs 103.14 crore Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 49.80% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.87% to Rs 103.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.14130.35 -21 OPM %8.325.62 -PBDT3.794.01 -5 PBT2.042.51 -19 NP1.262.51 -50



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)