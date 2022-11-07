Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.54% to Rs 119.75 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 19.53% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.54% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales119.7596.15 25 OPM %7.066.65 -PBDT4.573.19 43 PBT2.801.69 66 NP2.021.69 20

First Published: Mon,November 07 2022 08:09 IST
