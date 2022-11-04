Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.06% to Rs 283.39 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.06% to Rs 283.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 727.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales283.39727.82 -61 OPM %-6.678.93 -PBDT-36.7258.14 PL PBT-49.4845.54 PL NP-32.1928.98 PL

First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 07:58 IST
