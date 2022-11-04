Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 61.06% to Rs 283.39 croreNet loss of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.06% to Rs 283.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 727.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales283.39727.82 -61 OPM %-6.678.93 -PBDT-36.7258.14 PL PBT-49.4845.54 PL NP-32.1928.98 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 07:58 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read