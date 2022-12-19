Marathon Nex sells commercial space worth over Rs 400 cr in flagship project in Mumbai

CDSL buys office space in Marathon Futurex for Rs 163.16 cr

Commercial real estate sales have significantly picked up over the course of 2022, and demand and absorption seem to have now truly recovered post the pandemic shock suffered by the industry.

Marathon Group, a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer has sold commercial space worth over Rs. 400 crore this year alone at its flagship commercial project in Lower Parel - Marathon Futurex.

The most recent deal was concluded with Central Depository Services (India), the first listed Indian central securities depository. CDSL acquired an office space measuring over 46000 sqft carpet area on the 34th and 35th floors of the tower for Rs. 163.16 crore.

Earlier this year, Kansai Nerolac acquired 23500 sqft at Futurex in a deal worth Rs. 85 crore and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's firm FilmKraft purchased 10000 sqft at Futurex in a deal worth Rs. 33 crore.

Marathon Futurex already features some marquee names including Nykaa, LOreal, Zee, CDSL, SBI Capital , IDBI Federal, Invesco, Thomas Cook and more.

The project recently received the Occupation Certificate for floors 31 to 35, with the tower set to top out at 38 storeys, making it one of the tallest commercial towers in the country.

Futurex boasts of a gold rating by IGBC and helps businesses save energy costs by 20-30% by using a_ state-of-the-art HVAC system, double-glazed windows, and a cutting-edge building management system. An in-house facilities team manages all maintenance and shared amenities which helps businesses save the cost of deploying their own teams.

n the back of improved sentiments, Marathon has also launched a commercial tower in Mulund called Marathon Milennium and also has plans for a commercial tower at Byculla in a JV with Adani Realty.

