Markolines Pavement unit bags LoA for Rs 225-cr order

Markolines Pavement Technologies said its associate firm, UniqueUHPC Markolines, has received a Letter of Award ('LoA') for a construction project worth Rs 225.17 crore in Jammu & Kashmir.

The order from an Indian company, TPL- CAI JV. It entails "construction of a 24% of the Four Lanning Part of Ramban to Banihal Section of NH-1A (Now NH44), from Ch. 154+210 to Ch. 158+675 (North Bound) & from Ch. 155+940 to Ch. 160+282 (South Bound) including Construction of the Twin Tube Tunnel (Package 1) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India on EPC mode."

The duration of this projecy is 30 months. The company holds 50% equity in UniqueUHPC Markolines.

Markolines Pavement Technologies, formerly known as Markolines Traffic Controls, is a largest and only operations and maintenance (O&M) company offering one-stop solution for complete range of highway operations & maintenance services.

Shares of Markolines Pavement Technologies fell 1.31% to Rs 139.65 on Monday, 6 February 2023. The company's current market capitalisation is Rs 266.84 crore.

First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 08:54 IST
