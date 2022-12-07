Mastek deploys oracle cloud solutions for UK's largest parcel delivery network The APC

Mastek announced successfully going live with Oracle Cloud Solutions for its client The Alternative Parcels Company (The APC). This helped the client to streamline its back-office operations. The APC is the UK's largest independent parcel delivery network with over 100, entrepreneurial delivery and collection specialists.

As a part of its transformation project, the client streamlined and integrated multiple products & platforms across its internal departments. The client was using disparate systems for HR, Finance, Procurement, and Sales functions leading to inefficiency, delays, and difficulty in decision-making. Mastek implemented Oracle Cloud-based ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM & UK Payroll solutions.

The solution will enable the client to get a unified back-end operation with efficient process workflows, upgraded compliance & regulations, and an enhanced user experience for its employees. Most importantly Mastek's Value-Based Analytics (VBA) dashboard will provide a comprehensive view of the data to the executive and leadership team.

The APC has partnered with Mastek for its expertise in delivering Cloud-based Applications to more than 1300 customers across the globe. Mastek is a trusted Oracle Cloud Partner and has a strong pool of Oracle experts to deliver the right-fit solutions to clients. Mastek leveraged its Glide framework to deliver a seamless transition to the client's digital transformation journey.

