Mastek partners with Saudi Arabia-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

Mastek today announced it has partnered with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) to modernize its healthcare services. Through this partnership, Mastek will mark itself as the first implementation partner of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) region.

Mastek was chosen for this transformative exercise due to its deep expertise in the healthcare vertical, coupled with its digital engineering and cloud capabilities, a vast partner network, and long-term relationship with the client. Further, as a preferred Oracle partner with a strong pool of 2000+ Oracle experts and 100+ industry-specific solutions, Mastek was seen as the right partner to deliver the right outcomes for KFSH&RC.

Mastek implemented Oracle Hyperion Profitability and Cost Management that will help the client to standardize costing methodology, streamline decision making for better healthcare services planning and provide uniform reporting across all the facilities.

