MCA sanctions scheme of arrangement of non-core assets of Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its order dated 22 February 2023 has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Non-Core Assets (Demerged Undertaking) of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI/Demerged Company) into Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets (Resulting Company) (Scheme of Arrangement).



