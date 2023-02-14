McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 755.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 111.31 crore Net loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 755.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 111.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.31115.60 -4 OPM %-83.81-1.68 -PBDT-675.134.36 PL PBT-677.880.69 PL NP-755.930.77 PL Net loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 755.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 111.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.31115.60-83.81-1.68-675.134.36-677.880.69-755.930.77 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)