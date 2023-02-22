Mcnally Sayaji Engineering standalone net profit rises 430.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 42.14 crore Net profit of Mcnally Sayaji Engineering rose 430.77% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 42.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.1436.40 16 OPM %10.476.13 -PBDT4.532.16 110 PBT2.760.52 431 NP2.760.52 431



