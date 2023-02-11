Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 122.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 38.85 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 122.77% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.8530.13 29 OPM %8.756.37 -PBDT4.061.95 108 PBT3.321.51 120 NP2.251.01 123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:34 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read