Meeting of G20 Development Working Group under India's Presidency begins in Mumbai

The meeting of G20 Development Working Group (DWG) under India's Presidency has begun in Mumbai. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addressed delegates in an opening session. He said Indian government has tried to bring good data governance and brought several initiatives like Data Governance Quality Index. He added less developed and developing countries will never be able to technologically lead, grow without the use of data and good governance.

The Group of Twenty or G20 is the forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India holds the presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

The first meeting of DWG under India's G20 Presidency is taking place in Mumbai from 13-16 December 2022. G20 Members, guest countries and invited international organizations would be attending the meeting in person.

The Development working meeting will be held on 14-15 December 2022, with a focus on India's key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the SDGs, Lifestyle for environment and data for development. The official DWG meeting will be followed by an excursion by the delegates to Kanheri caves on 16 December 2022.

India's G20 Presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. Review of SDG progress and G20's efforts to achieving the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting.

In the context of Green Development, focus areas would include climate finance and technology, as well as just energy transitions for developing countries. Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country's rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon. LiFE ties closely with India's G20 motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and theme One Earth One Family One Future. With our human-centric approach to technology, tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education would also be discussed.

According to the ministry, Women empowerment and representation, including efforts to bring women to the fore, and in leading positions, in order to boost socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs, would be highlighted.

