Metal shares edge lower
Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 21.07 points or 0.11% at 19065.59 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.24%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.7%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.55%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.48%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.12%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.05%).
On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.16%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.62%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.05%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.99 or 0.58% at 57962.94.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.49% at 17070.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.46 points or 0.54% at 27045.85.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.54 points or 0.39% at 8538.94.
On BSE,2011 shares were trading in green, 1408 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT