Metal shares fall
Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 230.59 points or 1.13% at 20213.09 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 6.31%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.37%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.33%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.69%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.34%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.03%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.89%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.32 or 0.04% at 61650.47.
The Nifty 50 index was up 14.25 points or 0.08% at 18343.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.84 points or 0.04% at 29044.5.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.92 points or 0.09% at 9003.26.
On BSE,1577 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.
