Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 374.3 points or 1.76% at 20837.38 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.59%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.44%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.24%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.07%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.57%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.43%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.6%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 253.17 or 0.4% at 62581.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.5 points or 0.39% at 18627.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 90.68 points or 0.3% at 29895.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.85 points or 0.5% at 9270.11.

On BSE,1557 shares were trading in green, 1857 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

