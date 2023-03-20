Metal shares fall
Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 562.61 points or 2.88% at 18946.52 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 5.49%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.74%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.69%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.36%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.8%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.66%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.58%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.94%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.66%).
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 806.87 or 1.39% at 57183.03.
The Nifty 50 index was down 242 points or 1.42% at 16858.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 363.23 points or 1.34% at 26804.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.48 points or 1.58% at 8456.62.
On BSE,913 shares were trading in green, 2630 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
