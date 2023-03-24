Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 286.62 points or 1.5% at 18842.77 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.18%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.01%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.76%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.94%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.5%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.69%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.22 or 0.2% at 57811.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.15 points or 0.24% at 17036.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 201.98 points or 0.74% at 26937.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.06 points or 0.73% at 8474.09.

On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 2167 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News