Metal shares gain
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 263.81 points or 1.37% at 19587.52 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 3.36%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.72%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.64%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.34%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.21%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.87%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.83%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.24%).
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6 or 0.01% at 60830.41.
The Nifty 50 index was up 8.6 points or 0.05% at 18061.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.85 points or 0.39% at 29101.14.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.48 points or 0.09% at 9082.49.
On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 943 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
