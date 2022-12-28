Metal stocks slide
Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 32.69 points or 0.16% at 20606.56 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.83%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.72%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.48%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.27%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.25%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.55%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.98%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.9%) turned up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.58 or 0.06% at 60961.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 4.2 points or 0.02% at 18136.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.39 points or 0.42% at 28635.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.18 points or 0.33% at 8962.42.
On BSE,2038 shares were trading in green, 1372 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.
