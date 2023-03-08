Metal stocks slide
Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 128.96 points or 0.66% at 19515.29 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.61%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.87%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.85%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.14%),Vedanta Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.44%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.22%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.17%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.16%).
On the other hand, Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.8%), turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.03 or 0.21% at 60098.43.
The Nifty 50 index was down 29.5 points or 0.17% at 17681.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.15 points or 0.09% at 28121.18.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.26 points or 0.03% at 8861.32.
On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1685 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
