Metropolis Healthcare allots 4,372 equity shares under RSU
Metropolis Healthcare has allotted 4,372 equity shares of Rs 2 each under the Restrictive Stock Units (RSU) vested in and exercised by the employees of the Company under the MHL- Restrictive Stock Unit Plan, 2020.
Post the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 5,12,10,664 shares of Re 2 each.
