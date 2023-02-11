Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 12.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 285.46 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 12.77% to Rs 35.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 285.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 293.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales285.46293.05 -3 OPM %24.6925.71 -PBDT71.0072.98 -3 PBT47.9756.09 -14 NP35.8041.04 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read