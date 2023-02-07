Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 275.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 66.22% to Rs 150.40 croreNet profit of Milkfood rose 275.86% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.22% to Rs 150.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales150.4090.48 66 OPM %5.204.42 -PBDT5.542.37 134 PBT3.860.87 344 NP3.270.87 276
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:32 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Prev » EUROPE Stocks trade lower
Also Read
Most Read