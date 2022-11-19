Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 69.86% to Rs 0.66 croreMillennium Online Solutions (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.662.19 -70 OPM %02.74 -PBDT0-0.14 100 PBT0-0.14 100 NP0-0.14 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,November 19 2022 08:01 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read