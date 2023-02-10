Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.17% to Rs 6.03 crore Net Loss of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.17% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.0310.61 -43 OPM %-12.600.28 -PBDT-1.45-0.64 -127 PBT-1.60-0.80 -100 NP-1.20-0.65 -85



