Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
By Capital Market | Last Updated at November 11 2022 14:31 IST
Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 6.25 croreNet Loss of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.255.44 15 OPM %-24.168.64 -PBDT-1.97-0.01 -19600 PBT-2.13-0.17 -1153 NP-1.79-0.13 -1277
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Prev » Power shares edge lower
-
Dhanvarsha Finvest announces change in directorate
-
Ministry of Textiles clears 20 strategic research projects
-
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Uniworth Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
- Jio True 5G now in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; unlimited data under welcome offer
- Twitter bankruptcy possible if cash burn doesn't stop, Musk tells employees
- Adani to build power plants in SL, challenge China in support for Modi
- C-DOT emerges as govt's biggest bet for India's ongoing 5G rollout
- Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh
- Web Exclusive ACC, UltraTech Cement, Ramco: Here's how cement stocks look on the charts
- Web Exclusive Analysts see more legs to the market rally amid intermittent corrections
- Web Exclusive 3 reasons why Sensex rallied 1,181 pts Friday to hit fresh 1-year high
- Sensex leaps 1,181 pts, Nifty holds 18350 amid global rally; HDFC duo up 6%
- Road ahead for Tata Motors depends on the pace of volume recovery
- Canada pension fund's Indian arm acquires Eastern Peripheral Expressway
- A day before IPO, Inox Green mobilises Rs 333 crore from anchor investors
- Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2, revenue up 85% YoY
- Matrimony.com reports consolidated Q2 net at Rs 11.70 cr, total income up
- Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve
- Active companies in India close to 15,00,000, registrations fall in Sept
- TCS plans to expand footprint in Illinois, create 1,200 jobs by end of 2024
- Shriram Group merger gets NCLT nod; new entity to take birth by Nov-end
- Municipal corps should explore land-based models to raise funds: RBI
- NPCI likely to extend volume cap deadline for existing UPI apps
- NPCI likely to extend volume cap deadline for existing UPI apps
- Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh
- Meta's Indian employees go all out on Twitter after lay-off email
- Adani, Reliance among 15 bidders in race to buy Future Retail's assets
- Active companies in India close to 15,00,000, registrations fall in Sept